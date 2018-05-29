Police: Several kids taken into custody after damaging a home

Several kids were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Portland police said they took several underage kids into custody after they said they damaged a home.

It took place early Tuesday morning off Northeast 118th near Gilsan.

The home was for sale and the homeowner told FOX 12 that the suspects flooded the basement, drew on the walls, and trashed the place.

There is no word on the charges the suspects may face, according to police.

