Police: Several kids taken into custody after damaging a home - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Several kids taken into custody after damaging a home

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV Image) (KPTV Image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Several kids were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Portland police said they took several underage kids into custody after they said they damaged a home.

It took place early Tuesday morning off Northeast 118th near Gilsan.

The home was for sale and the homeowner told FOX 12 that the suspects flooded the basement, drew on the walls, and trashed the place.

There is no word on the charges the suspects may face, according to police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.