Woman sentenced to 13 years for attemping to kill family members in Warm Springs

A woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempting to murder two of her family members, her aunt and uncle.

Rhyan Leigh Smith, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to commit murder and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Smith returned to a house on March 16 where she lived with five of her family members, according to court documents.

Around 8 a.m., Smith took a pistol from the owner without permission and shot a family member five times after talking with them briefly in the doorway of their bedroom.

A second family member heard the gunshots and tried to stop Smith, but Smith shot her multiple times.

Police and the FBI responded to the house and found Smith hiding in sagebrush near the house with an AR-15 rifle, according to court documents.

"The defendant's violent conduct towards family members is inexplicable and indefensible," Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon said. "This kind of violence is an attack on the victims and the members of the Warm Springs community. Let us hope that the sentence imposed brings some measure of solace and closure to the victims of these crimes, and healing to the community."

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.