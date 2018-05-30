Suspect on the run after attacking pregnant mom of three in McMinnville

A pregnant mom of three is recovering from a violent attack outside her house more than two weeks ago on Mother’s Day weekend.

Family said Traci Spurgeon was getting home from work as a cocktail waitress in Tualatin in the early morning hours on May 12th when she was attacked in her driveway on Northeast Atlantic Street in McMinnville.

McMinnville police said whoever’s behind it is still on the run as the department continues its investigation.

Her sister Morgan Steele said Spurgeon had extensive injuries.

“Multiple skull fractures to her head and multiple lacerations to her face. So they had to go in and put a plate in here and in here, she had multiple like floating skull fractures above her eye,” Steele said.

Steele said her sister is expected to make a full recovery and Spurgeon’s unborn child wasn’t hurt in the attack.

But she can’t grasp who would want to hurt her sister.

“She loves her kids, her kids adore her, she’s a single mom so she works really hard to provide everything for them,” Steel said. “Just not knowing why or who you know would’ve done this to her, there’s no explanation. She’s not that type of person to have someone that would hurt her in that way.”

Steele told FOX 12 the attack left a fear for her family as the person who hurt her sister is still out there.

But they’re supporting Spurgeon is any way they can as she recovers.

“Seeing her go through as much as she has, it’s been a lot of change I mean, had to shave her head and so a lot of us in the family have done the same just to show her support. And so it’s just a lot, it’s a lot of physical change, along with a lot of emotional stuff so that’s been hard,” Steele said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there’s no suspect description at this time.

But police are asking for anyone who has surveillance footage from along highways in the area to immediately save it and give the department a call.

Here’s a list of places the department would like footage from:

Tualatin-Sherwood Highway between I-5 and Hwy 99W

Hwy 99W through Sherwood

Hwy 99W through Newberg / Dundee

Springbrook RD in Newberg, between Hwy 99W and Wilsonville RD

Hwy 18 Bypass / "Newberg-Dundee Bypass" between Hwy 219 and Hwy 99W

Hwy 99W through Lafayette

Hwy 18 Bypass / "Dayton Bypass" between Hwy 99W and the south end of McMinnville

There is a barbecue fundraiser hosted by Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, June 2nd from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 21.

The family also has a Gofundme page set up if anyone would like to donate.

