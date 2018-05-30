On the Go with Joe with World Arm Wrestling Championships Competitors

A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.

Mark Owen and Nancy Nations are both masters at a specific type of hand-to-hand-combat: arm wrestling.

The two are decorated arm wrestlers: Nations recently placed second place in the U.S. Women's Masters competition (40-49) and Owen won the U.S. Grandmasters championship (50-59).

Come fall, both will compete in the World Arm Wrestling Championships in Turkey.

Owen and Nations have set up GoFundMe pages for their travel expenses.

If you would like to donate, follow the links below:

https://www.gofundme.com/world-armwrestling-championship

https://www.gofundme.com/nancynationsusa

