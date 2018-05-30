Police: Man arrested after breaking into Portland Rose Festival headquarters

A 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he broke into the Rose Festival headquarters in downtown Portland.

Officers responded to the headquarters, located at 1020 Southwest Naito Parkway, on the report of an unauthorized person in the building.

"They noted that this person was rattling the doors and was checking out the building, so they grew suspicious," said Rick Jarvis, Public Relations Manager for the Portland Rose Festival.

Jarvis said a cleaning crew was inside the building when they heard glass breaking. They went out a back door and quickly called 9-1-1.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the front glass door smashed.

Police said officers searched the building and found the suspect, identified as Timothy Dudek, on the second floor.

#UPDATE: Cleaners were here when glass door was smashed & they called 911 - @PortlandPolice officers arrived & found suspect inside upstairs, @PDXRoseFestival spokesperson says. They don’t believe anything was stolen. https://t.co/yxGp5CNMGH — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 30, 2018

Dudek was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of criminal mischief in the first degree and trespass in the second degree.

"It is what it is. Where we are is a difficult location in this city," said Jarvis. “Our theme is "Play Happy" this year, so hey, somebody tossed us a ball and we have to figure out how to toss it back in a happy way.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.