Corks & Forks: MORE takes a bite of the tastiest ticket in town - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Corks & Forks: MORE takes a bite of the tastiest ticket in town

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Classic Wines Auction’s annual Corks & Forks event is one of the tastiest tickets in town. The party, which takes place June 6 at Castaway Portland, features some of the area’s best restaurants and wineries, and proceeds benefit five local nonprofit partners. Ahead of this year’s Corks & Forks, MORE’s Molly Riehl speaks with one of the wineries and one of the restaurants that will be attending the event.

For more information on Corks & Forks: http://www.corksandforkspdx.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.