Brush fire threatens home on Holly Hill Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Crews are responding to a brush fire that is threatening a home in Hillsboro.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the brush fire, which was originally a controlled burn, on Southwest Holly Hill Road around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

About 15 acres are burning, according to TVF&R.

TVF&R said their primary concern is one home that is near the brush fire, and firefighters are focusing their full attention to protect it.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

