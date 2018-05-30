Out-of-control brush fire threatens home near Hillsboro

Multiple firefighting agencies responded to reports of an out-of-control brush fire Wednesday threatening an unincorporated Washington County home.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the brush fire, which was originally a controlled burn, on Southwest Holly Hill Road around 11:10 a.m.

About 12 to 15 acres were burning when crews arrived on the scene, according to TVF&R.

TVF&R said their primary concern was the home that is near the brush fire.

Firefighters protected the home while additional units from TVF&R, Hillsboro Fire, Cornelius Fire and Gaston Fire arrived to help.

They say high winds and thick, dry vegetation made the flames challenging to fully extinguish.

Crews say they also had to shuttle in water due to a lack of hydrants and water sources in the area.

Firefighters continued to monitor hot spots on the property Wednesday afternoon.

The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

