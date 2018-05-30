Police: Driver arrested for DUII after crashing Ferrari on I-5 near Wilsonville

A driver was arrested for DUII after crashing a Ferrari on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Oregon State Police posted information about the crash and arrest on Facebook, saying, “Maybe not the way you want to break in your brand new Ferrari.”

Troopers responded to Milepost 283 just after midnight on a report of a single-car crash.

Investigators said 57-year-old John Randal McCauley was driving south on I-5 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into the center median.

McCauley and a 66-year-old female passenger were taken to area hospitals for unspecified injuries.

McCauley was released from the hospital and arrested on the charge of DUII, according to police.

