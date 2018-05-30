Have you seen him? Police searching for Gresham man with memory - KPTV - FOX 12

Have you seen him? Police searching for Gresham man with memory problems

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 55-year-old man last seen at his Gresham home last week Wednesday.

According to the Gresham Police Department, Ricky Butcher, 55, has memory problems caused by a stroke.

Butcher is approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs around 195 pounds and is known to frequent the downtown Portland area.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black beanie cap and a black and grey backpack, according to police.

Anyone who knows of Butcher’s whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333, or if needed, 911. 

