Man about to be sentenced bolts from court, runs through Beavert - KPTV - FOX 12

Man about to be sentenced bolts from court, runs through Beaverton Fred Meyer

Posted: Updated:
Cory Hergenrader, booking photo. Cory Hergenrader, booking photo.
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A man about to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon bolted from the courtroom, running through a nearby Fred Meyer store and a Subaru car dealership, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Multiple officers caught up with 34-year-old Cory Hergenrader just 11 minutes later, arresting him and bringing him back to Beaverton Municipal Court, where he was being sentenced by a judge regarding a driving while suspended-misdemeanor criminal charge.

According to officers, Hergenrader was not in custody prior to the hearing. He was originally being sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served and ran from court Wednesday to avoid going to jail.

Beaverton police say Hergenrader “disrupted and disrespected the court” and was sentenced to 230 days in jail with credit for time served. He was also charged with interfering with a police officer.

Hergenrader was lodged in the Washington County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.