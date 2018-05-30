Wanted Portland murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, separate s - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted Portland murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, separate suspect found

MEMPHIS, TN (KPTV) -

An initial investigation into one murder suspect led to the arrest of another attempted murder suspect.

Joel McCool was wanted for a murder out of the Portland area and investigators thought he might be in the Memphis, Tennessee area.

McCool was later tracked down in the 300 block of Marianna Street in Memphis and was taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, Lynn Gillespie was also arrested by the U.S Marshals Task Force for a warrant he had out of Shelby County for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Both suspects were taken to Shelby County detention and McCool is awaiting extradition.

