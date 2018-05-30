Family of PSU student found near Amtrak train track releases statement, states investigation is misleading

A student from Portland State University remains in a coma after being found near some Amtrak tracks in Truckee, California.

Aaron Salazar is a junior at PSU and was found in California on May 15th.

His parents believe he was a victim of a hate crime but police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Salazar is suffering from a broken pelvis, burns on his genitals, facial injuries, and an injured brain stem, according to his family.

On Wednesday, his parents released a statement saying in part, “from the very start, they ruled this case an attempted suicide. Their investigators gave us misleading information, including telling us that they had a witness who saw Aaron jump out a window on the train.”

It continues, "when we fact-checked their claim and confronted the detective, he simply backpedaled his statement. Amtrak's investigators only investigated the case as an attempt at suicide."

Salazar was on his way back to Portland from Denver when a train employee found him unconscious lying by the tracks in northern California.

Amtrak said there was no evidence of a physical altercation and a fall from a moving train would cause significant injury.

Salazar’s family said Amtrak never had medical experts examine his body to determine the cause of his injuries.

There was an event held on Wednesday to “process the injury of Aaron Salazar” by the Queer Resource Center at PSU where people can also leave messages for Salazar

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his medical costs.

