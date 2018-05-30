Portland activist sentenced to probation after sex abuse conviction

An activist in Portland was sentenced to probation after being convicted of second-degree sex abuse in Washington County.

A jury convicted Micah Rhodes, 24, in March. He was sentenced Wednesday and received no additional jail time, but he must register as a sex offender.

Just prior to his conviction, Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse in a separate case in Multnomah County.

He faces sentencing in the Multnomah County case next month.

Detectives said the victims were a teen boy in Multnomah County and a girl in Washington County.

Court documents state he met the 17-year-old boy via an app in 2015 and admitted knowing the age of the teen.

Court records show Rhodes was ordered to register as a sex offender out of Washington County dating back to 2009 when he was a juvenile.

Rhodes was at the forefront of numerous protests in Portland after the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. Rhodes spoke at a press conference in November 2016 at City Hall with then-Mayor Charlie Hales and then-Police Chief Mike Marshman.

Rhodes was arrested that same month during a protest that involved Portland students walking out of class.

Rhodes was sentenced to five years probation in the Washington County case on Wednesday.

