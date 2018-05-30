Diamond company opening facility in Gresham, producing synthetic - KPTV - FOX 12

Diamond company opening facility in Gresham, producing synthetic diamonds

A diamond company has announced plans to build a $94 million dollar facility in Gresham to make synthetic diamonds.

Diamond Mining Company “De Beers Group” is launching a company to produce lab-grown diamonds at an affordable price.

The line called “Lightbox Jewelry” will sell quarter-carat stones for $200 dollars and one-carat stones at $800 dollars.

They plan to start making diamonds at the new facility by 2020.

The facility is expected to produce more than 500,000 carats of diamonds each year. 

