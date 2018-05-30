Need water? City of Keizer creates list of places for people affected by advisory in Salem area

The city of Keizer created an online list of places for people affected by a tap water advisory in the Salem area to go to fill up their containers.

Keizer water is not affected by the advisory that was issued Tuesday in Salem, Turner and Stayton. Children, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems were advised not to drink the water in those areas.

Pets were also susceptible to the toxins in the water that were created by algae blooms in Detroit Lake.

Businesses in the Salem area saw bottled water flying off the shelves Wednesday. Some restaurants were forced to close for the day.

The list that Keizer city workers posted on Facebook included businesses and homes with people willing to share their spigots or taps to provide water.

The city of Keizer activated three water stations at City Hall on the Chalmers Jones Skatepark side off Rickman Road in the parking lot. Those stations will be available 24 hours.

For the full and updating list, go to facebook.com/City-Of-Keizer.

