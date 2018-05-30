Corvallis teen arrested in Newport armed kidnapping

Newport police released a photo of a suspect and a vehicle they believed to be connected to the crime Tuesday night.

Newport police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man accused of kidnapping a Newport-area hotel employee at gunpoint.

According to officers, Cedar A. Haddad, a Corvallis resident, was caught on surveillance video grabbing the employee and pointing a handgun at her Saturday just before 3 a.m.

The kidnapping happened at the Inn at Nye Beach, according to the inn’s regional director of operations.

“It’s definitely a very traumatic experience,” said Robert Edwards. “We are just very thankful and very grateful that nobody was physically injured throughout this.”

“We are doing everything to make sure (the kidnapped employee) is comfortable and well-cared for, and that she has full support of the staff at the hotel along with the corporate team,” Edwards added.

Police said Haddad forced the woman into his car, handcuffed her in the back seat and drove her to multiple locations in and around Newport.

Haddad released her an hour-and-a-half later in a residential neighborhood about a mile from where she was taken, according to officers.

Police said the woman was not hurt during the ordeal.

The department Tuesday released a photo of Haddad and a vehicle they believed to be connected to the crime and asked for help finding them.

Officers say they received many tips regarding the identity of the suspect, and that one led investigators to Haddad’s home, where they also found the vehicle they were searching for.

Investigators took Haddad into custody Wednesday near his home without incident and obtained a search warrant to search for evidence related to the May 26 kidnapping.

They said they found evidence that linked Haddad to the crime.

Haddad was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he faces charges of kidnapping in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree and menacing.

The Newport Police Department arrested Haddad with assistance from Lincoln City police, Toledo police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department, Oregon State Police and Oregon State University’s public safety officers.