Retired Oregon Lottery retail trainer won $30,000 playing Mega Millions

A retail trainer for the Oregon Lottery won $30,000 dollars on Thursday, May 24 at the Salem restaurant Geppetto’s after he retired.

Mike Davis won $30,000 dollars playing Mega Millions. He was one number away from winning the $60 million jackpot.

“I retired March 1, and since I couldn’t play as a lottery employee, I pick up a month’s worth of the big jackpot tickets and I always get them from Geppetto’s,” Davis said. “I always gave advice to people when I told them you can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket.”

Davis worked for Oregon Lottery for 21 years and trained many of the more than 3,800 lottery retailers in the state.

“I trained the folks at Geppetto’s years ago and really liked them,” Davis said. “So after retirement, I buy my tickets there so they would get the retailer bonus if I win."

Davis said he planned on taking four trips this year with his wife and now he is going to use the money for them. He also has been wanting to buy a Harley Davidson from one of his former co-workers.

“My wife says she wanted me retired and alive and wants to keep me that way, so I probably won’t get the Harley,” he said. “It definitely gives us a cushion for the things we are doing in retirement. It was unexpected and nice.”

This is believed to be the biggest single prize a former Oregon Lottery employee has ever won, according to Oregon Lottery.

