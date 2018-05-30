Police: Attempted robbery at pharmacy in NE Portland, suspect sought

An attempted robbery took place at a pharmacy in northeast Portland on Wednesday.

Portland police responded to the report of an attempted robbery at Rite Aid located at 1814 Northeast 41st Avenue around 1:13 p.m.

Employees told police that the suspect approached the pharmacy counter and provided a note demanding narcotics.

After presenting the note and before taking any narcotics, the suspect left the store without incident.

Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description and no gun was seen by employees.

Based on information at this time, the suspect is described as 20 to 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the PPB Detective Division's Robbery Detail at 503-823-0405.

