Students at two Beaverton high schools stand to help homeless classmates and reverse camping ban

Students at two Beaverton high schools are teaming up and standing up for their homeless classmates.

The groups believe a new proposal to ban homeless camping in Beaverton is unfair.

FOX 12 did an investigative report back in February and found that Beaverton School District has the highest number of homeless students in the entire state with more than 1,500 children.

On Wednesday, one group said many of those student’s camp at night and this proposal could make them unsafe and essentially criminalize homelessness.

Club Hope at Beaverton High School and a Senior Seminar class at Sunset High School met today and went to a city council meeting earlier this month to oppose the ban on overnight camping.

Students told us they see the impact of homelessness first hand and the ban would give some of their classmates little to no options.

“Even in my own neighborhood, there's a boy who sleeps in his car. He leaves during the day and goes to school and he'll move his car you know every day but he sleeps in it. It's important that people who don't have a place to stay, don't have a home, that they can have that place, and that might be their safe place,” Junior at Beaverton High School Kenna Reid said.

Students also proposed that instead of a ban, there should be "safe haven parking" which would provide a safe place for homeless people to camp.

However, city officials said business owners and residents are concerned that the rise in the homeless population is having an effect on business.

The student groups will be at Tuesday’s city council meeting to try to get them to vote against the ban.

They will also attend the June 12th meeting when a vote is scheduled to take place.

