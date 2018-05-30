Ban to use fireworks or flammable devices on BLM public lands in effect June 1

Starting June 1, the Bureau of Land Management will ban the use of fireworks, target shooting with exploding targets and firing of a tracer or flammable device on all BLM-managed public lands throughout Oregon and Washington.

“As we approach summer and the time for families and friends to enjoy our public lands, the BLM wants to remind everyone to play it safe with campfires and outdoor cooking," Jamie Connell, State Director for BLM Oregon/Washington said. "Remember sparks fly and even a small breeze can fan the flames. We want to protect our wildlife habitats, watersheds, rangelands, and forests, the lands that work for you."

The ban will be in effect from June 1 to Oct. 20.

People who ignite fireworks, exploding targets, or incendiary devices on BLM-managed lands can be fined up to $1,000 dollars, receive a prison term of up to one year or both.

Some examples of devices include but are not limited to a flamethrower, Molotov cocktail, or accelerant, according to BLM.

Individuals also responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.

“While lightning can cause wildfires, most wildfires are caused by people including the use of exploding targets. And with more of us living near areas that border public lands, the risk of fire to homes and communities has increased along with an increased cost to fire suppression.” Connell explained.

