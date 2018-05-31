Firefighters evacuate Aloha apartments due to gas line fire

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a gas line fire at an apartment building in Aloha Wednesday night.

TVF&R crews rushed to the scene, just east of 198th Avenue and Alexander Street, around 9 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the side of the building and determined a set of gas meters were on fire after removing a section of fencing.

Crews quickly evacuated the building, which has six apartment units. Crews also evacuated several residents from an adjacent apartment building.

The intersection was closed to all traffic while crews kept the flames under control.

Multiple crews dug a trench to access an underground gas line feeding the meters, allowing NW Natural to crimp the line, which put the fire out.

TVF&R said due to the gas meters being turned off and electric meter being pulled on the unit adjacent to the fire, three tenants were displaced.

It's not clear what caused the gas line to break.

