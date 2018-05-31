Families fear sickness may be linked to Salem water contamination

Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Newport police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say kidnapped a Newport-area hotel employee.More >
As Salem awaits its tap water test results, the city is facing criticism from many in the community over when it notified people of the toxic levels of blue-green algae.More >
A Newport woman accused of attempted murder admitted attacking her 6-year-old son with a knife and told police, “he deserved it,” according to court documents.More >
A 17-year-old student was arrested after he was caught with more than nine ounces of marijuana, according to Beaverton police.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
First responders are on the scene of an accident after a plane crashed into a radio tower west of Oklahoma City.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.More >
Longview Fire crews were called out to the fire, located at 1030 Washington Way, at 10:33 p.m.More >
