Divers to search Salem lake after possible drowning

Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.

The lake is located near Turner Road Southeast and Mission Street Southeast. The Salem Fire Department says they received 911 calls just before 6 p.m. Wednesday that a man was struggling in the water.

Witnesses say the man was flailing his arms and yelling for help before slipping beneath the surface.

Site of possible drowning - I’m told this is an old rock quarry. Mission Lake, right near Lowe’s on Turner Rd. in Salem. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/pLiGfexH3P — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 31, 2018

The water rescue team was on the lake searching for the man, but FOX 12 was told there was no sign of him Wednesday night.

Crews say there’s no sign of that man tonight- they’ll be back in the morning with divers #fox12 pic.twitter.com/BxSNC2eH1z — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 31, 2018

Fire crews say this is a possible drowning and recovery, and a dive team will be back out on the water Thursday morning.

