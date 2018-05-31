Divers to search Salem lake after possible drowning - KPTV - FOX 12

Divers to search Salem lake after possible drowning

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.  

The lake is located near Turner Road Southeast and Mission Street Southeast. The Salem Fire Department says they received 911 calls just before 6 p.m. Wednesday that a man was struggling in the water. 

Witnesses say the man was flailing his arms and yelling for help before slipping beneath the surface. 

The water rescue team was on the lake searching for the man, but FOX 12 was told there was no sign of him Wednesday night.

Fire crews say this is a possible drowning and recovery, and a dive team will be back out on the water Thursday morning.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.