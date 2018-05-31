Two buildings, multiple vehicles destroyed in Longview commercial fire

Crews responded to a fire burning at Triangle Motors in Longview Wednesday night.

Longview Fire crews were called out to the fire, located at 1030 Washington Way, at 10:33 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fully-involved commercial building with multiple vehicles on fire.

Longview Fire said there were several explosions, most occurring from vehicle tires. However, a fuel tank failed and caused gas to spill under the vehicle, which instantly caught on fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control after 90 minutes.

Longview Fire said there were about 30 vehicles and one boat on the lot at the time of the fire, and at least 10 vehicles and the boat were destroyed.

Two buildings, a repair garage and an office, also suffered extensive damage and are considered a total loss. There were multiple vehicles inside the buildings, which were also destroyed.

According to Longview Fire, the owner of Triangle Motors told investigators he was in the repair garage when he saw the office on fire. He was able to escape uninjured.

Two businesses near Triangle Motors, Domino's Pizza and Muchas Gracias, were not damaged. Domino's Pizza was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

