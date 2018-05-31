Police: Century HS student caught with more than 9 ounces of marijuana

A 17-year-old student was arrested after he was caught with more than nine ounces of marijuana, according to Beaverton police.

Police said the Century High School senior was arrested for unlawful possession and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

According to police, the teen also lied about his identity.

The teen was booked into the Donald E. Long Detention Center in Portland.

