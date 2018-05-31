Be The Change: Oregon City woman helps kids bloom with confidence with boutique of free new clothes

Last year more than 560 local kids went back to school dressed head to toe in brand new clothes, and many of those students had never owned new clothing before. Most of them are transitioning into the foster care system, with at least one parent in jail. An Oregon City woman is working to help the kids build confidence by helping them look their best.More >
The Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division provides people in need with food and clothing, but its warehouse in north Portland recently got a little help of its own thanks to a local woman who stepped in to give the facility a facelift and brought along reinforcements.More >
Walking to the bus stop and taking public transit may seem like a small daily task for most, but it's a bigger deal when you're doing it while being treated for cancer. Thanks to Portland volunteers, local cancer patients are getting free rides to and from their appointments.More >
The latest recipient of the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award offers seniors more than a good meal - she gives them a chance to be part of a community.More >
With all of the chaos of shopping, decorating, packing and wrapping, it's easy to lose sight of what the holidays are truly about. But a local nonprofit called With Love puts things in perspective.More >
A group of high schoolers in Beaverton are sharing the gift of music with elementary students who otherwise may not be able to afford it.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
It can be expensive to get kids ready to head back to school, and not every local family can afford to buy it all. That's where the non-profit My New Red Shoes comes in, helping homeless and low-income students look and feel great before they head to class.More >
A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Newport police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say kidnapped a Newport-area hotel employee.More >
As Salem awaits its tap water test results, the city is facing criticism from many in the community over when it notified people of the toxic levels of blue-green algae.More >
A Newport woman accused of attempted murder admitted attacking her 6-year-old son with a knife and told police, “he deserved it,” according to court documents.More >
A 17-year-old student was arrested after he was caught with more than nine ounces of marijuana, according to Beaverton police.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
First responders are on the scene of an accident after a plane crashed into a radio tower west of Oklahoma City.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.More >
Longview Fire crews were called out to the fire, located at 1030 Washington Way, at 10:33 p.m.More >
