On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolate - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolate

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.

On Oct. 19, 2016, Portland's popular Northwest 23rd Avenue was rocked by a blast: a natural gas leak led to an explosion, injuring several people and destroying businesses. 

One of the shops affected was Moonstruck Chocolate, which was forced to rebuild its space from the ground up.  

Now, the redone spot is ready to welcome customers back to 526 Northwest 23rd Avenue. 

The cafe is opening its doors Thursday night, with treats available for purchase and live chocolate demonstrations. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.