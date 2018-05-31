On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolate

A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.

On Oct. 19, 2016, Portland's popular Northwest 23rd Avenue was rocked by a blast: a natural gas leak led to an explosion, injuring several people and destroying businesses.

One of the shops affected was Moonstruck Chocolate, which was forced to rebuild its space from the ground up.

Now, the redone spot is ready to welcome customers back to 526 Northwest 23rd Avenue.

The cafe is opening its doors Thursday night, with treats available for purchase and live chocolate demonstrations.

Getting a taste of the newly reopened @MoonstruckChoc Cafe on 23rd. It was closed for more than a year and a half because of a natural gas explosion- now back and yummier than ever!

PS my diet starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YNGojsQ89G — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) May 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.