Casting underway for IFC comedy series 'Documentary Now!'

Production will begin on season 3 of the IFC comedy series "Documentary Now!" in Portland starting next week. The show parodies real-life documentaries and stars Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Casting director Simon Max Hill says the search is still on for actors and extras to appear in the show. Simon tells More five of the seven episodes of season three will be taped in Portland, the other two will be taped abroad. If you'd like to sign up to be an extra, log onto:

http://smhcasting.com/contact/submit/

