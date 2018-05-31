BIKETOWN announces new pricing options, service area expansion

BIKETOWN has announced new changes to their service area and pricing options.

Starting Friday, BIKETOWN said memberships will cost $99 upfront for a full year of unlimited rides. There is also a new pay-as-you-go plan that will cost a one-time $5 sign-up fee and $0.08 for each minute after that.

The service previously cost $144 for an annual membership or $2.50 for a single ride with an additional $0.10 per minute for all rides over 90 minutes.

BIKETOWN also said they will introduce a new month-to-month plan of $19 each month for anyone who does not want to commit to an annual membership.

The bike-sharing program is expanding their service area to now serve east side Portland neighborhoods along the 50s Bikeway including Grant Park, Creston-Kenilworth, Laurelhurst, Beaumont-Wilshire, Cully, and Hollywood.

Members on an annual plan will now be allowed to lock a bike to any public bike rack in the service area for free.

Also, BIKETOWN said about 22 city bike corrals in the new service area will be designated as "Community Corrals."

For more information on BIKETOWN and the new changes, visit https://www.biketownpdx.com/

