Body of climber from Hillsboro retrieved from Mount Adams

Search and rescue crews recovered the body of an Oregon climber who fell on Mount Adams.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort says the body of Alexander Edward, of Hillsboro, was retrieved Wednesday after other climbers discovered it Sunday at around the 8,500-foot (2,591-meter) elevation of the mountain.

Schilperoort says earlier efforts to retrieve Edward's body with a helicopter were not possible due to inclement weather conditions at the location where he was found.

Schilperoort says Edward had been reported missing at around the 11,000-foot (3,353-meter) elevation of the southern Washington volcanic peak.

Officials declared Alexander Edward dead after he fell nearly half a mile while climbing over the weekend.

Authorities did not specify the cause of Edward's fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.