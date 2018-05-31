Man stabbed after disturbance in NW Portland; suspect sought

A man was stabbed following a disturbance outside the Bud Clark Commons in northwest Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Northwest Hoyt Street at 12:01 p.m. Thursday.

An injured man was found at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said it appeared the man had been assaulted by someone with a knife.

Investigators learned a disturbance preceded the attack near the housing facility that supports homeless people in the area.

Officers said they have not located a suspect, but there is not believed to be an immediate danger to the community in connection with this incident.

No suspect information was released by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.