Police searching for woman last seen in SE Portland with bright orange backpack

Marvella Rauda-Nambo (Photo: PPB) Marvella Rauda-Nambo (Photo: PPB)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 46-year-old woman.

Marvella Rauda-Nambo functions at an eight-year old’s level, police say, and was last seen near Southeast 100th Avenue and Southeast Division Street Thursday afternoon.

She was dropped off by a ride-hailing service for an appointment, but never showed up, police say.

She was last seen wearing a light pink zippered hooded sweatshirt with black letters and dark pants. She was carrying a bright orange backpack with the Easter Seal’s logo, according to officers

Police describe Rauda-Nambo as a Hispanic woman with dark brown hair that is often pulled into a ponytail. She stands about 5-feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Police say there are no indications of foul play.

Anyone who sees Rauda-Nambo is asked to call 911 so that officers can check her welfare and reunite her with her guardians. 

