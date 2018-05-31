Gresham police: Woman bedazzles stolen gun with jewels, Hello Kitty sticker

Gresham police: Woman bedazzles stolen gun with jewels, Hello Ki - KPTV - FOX 12

Posted: Updated: May 31, 2018 08:12 PM
Jacklynn Badroads, booking photo. Jacklynn Badroads, booking photo.
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police found and returned a stolen gun to its rightful owner earlier this week, but not before a suspected thief made a few stylistic changes to the weapon.

Officers arrested Jacklynn Badroads Monday after her friend, a suspected DUII driver, was found staggering around his car in a Walgreens parking lot and told police there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The suspected DUII driver told police he was visiting the Walgreens at Powell and 182nd with Badroads.

Officers investigated the man’s claim and confirmed the woman was wanted on a warrant out of Beaverton Municipal Court.

An officer arrested Badroads and said he spotted a handgun inside her purse bedazzled with jewels and a Hello Kitty sticker stuck to the bottom of the magazine.

The officer says Badroads admitted to being the person who decorated it.

