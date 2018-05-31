Affidavit: Corvallis man kidnapped Newport hotel worker, said he wanted to put someone ‘in fear’

A Corvallis man admitted kidnapping a Newport hotel worker and said he wanted to point a gun at a person to “put them in fear,” according to court documents.

Police asked for the public’s help locating the suspect earlier this week after a woman flagged down an officer and said she had been kidnapped, handcuffed and forced into a man’s car.

Cedar A. Haddad, 19, of Corvallis, was arrested Wednesday. Police said they received tips that identified him as the suspect.

Court documents state Haddad was armed with a “realistic replica” of a black, semi-automatic handgun when he entered the Inn at Nye Beach on the 700 block of Coast Street at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Haddad pointed the replica gun at the employee and said he planned to rob her, but because she screamed he now had to take her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Haddad told the woman to get into the trunk of his car, which was parked three blocks away, but after she pleaded to not be put in the trunk, Haddad instead handcuffed her and put her in the backseat.

Court documents state Haddad drove around the area until 4:37 a.m., at which point he said he was letting the woman go, but he instructed her to put her coat over her head and sit on the side of the road for two minutes.

Haddad told the woman he would come back and harm her if she talked to police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states surveillance from the hotel confirmed that Haddad was the suspect.

Haddad admitted abducting the woman and his statements about what happened were consistent with those provided by the victim, according to court documents.

Haddad faces charges including first-degree kidnapping and menacing.

