Vancouver police shock man banging on precinct doors with crowba - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police shock man banging on precinct doors with crowbar

KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Police used a stun gun to apprehend a man banging on the Vancouver Police Department doors with a crowbar Wednesday night.

William E. Abbe, 48, threatened officers with the crowbar when they asked him to stop, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers shocked Abbe with the stun gun, arrested him and booked him into the Clark County Jail, where they say he faces charges including three counts of assault in the second-degree and one count of resisting arrest. 

