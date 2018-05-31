Police: Driver and passenger arrested after foot chase in SW Portland, gun seized

Portland police attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation leading to a foot crash in southwest Portland on Thursday.

Officers working in downtown Portland attempted to stop a silver sedan after the driver of the car performed a traffic violation in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street.

The driver drove away from officers when they turned on their light around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

After driving away from officers, the driver suddenly stopped near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Oak. As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and two other occupants ran from the car.

Police said they pursued the occupants on foot and found and arrested the passenger of the car, identified as Antonio L. Cabine, 24, but they were not able to locate the driver and the other occupant after the pursuit.

During an area search, police found a firearm in the passenger’s path of travel which officers believe the passenger tossed as he was being pursued.

As the investigation continued, officers received a call from the registered owner of the sedan stating that her car had been stolen.

However, based on information learned during the investigation, officers believed the registered owner of the vehicle was actually driving the car and that the vehicle was not stolen

Officers responded to the suspected drivers home, identified as Natash V Molett, 30, near East Burnside Street and Southeast 146th Avenue and took her into custody without incident.

Cabine was taken to jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon and possession of cocaine. Molett was taken to jail on a charge of attempt to elude by vehicle.

