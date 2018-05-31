Salem veterinarian says symptoms related to water issue could be deadly, if untreated

An unsafe water advisory remains in Salem. Not only does it affect kids under six years old, pregnant women, and people with fragile medical conditions, it also affects your pets.

The Willamette Humane Society currently houses more than 100 animals. Fortunately, they have a well outside. Volunteers have been filling up huge jugs of water to take back and forth, so employees and pets are staying safe.

The shelter veterinarian, Dr. Kristina Hogg, told FOX 12 they haven’t seen any illnesses yet related to the water issue. However, it could be deadly if untreated.

Hogg said you should be able to see signs in the first couple of days if your pet is sick.

“Things to look, watch out for would be lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea. If it’s gone quite far, you can see a yellow tinge. So they can look jaundiced because it does cause liver disease. And then there’s another toxin which they haven’t reported, which can cause neurological signs,” she said.

The operations director at the Willamette Humane Society, Betsy Bode, said they recently had their well tested as part of their emergency preparedness. So they knew it was safe enough to use and also open to the public.

Their address is 4246 Turner Rd. SE in Salem if you need water.

