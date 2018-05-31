Driver dies after crossing into wrong lane, hitting Pacific Powe - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver dies after crossing into wrong lane, hitting Pacific Power truck near Grants Pass

A driver died after crossing into the wrong lane of Highway 199 near Grants Pass and hitting a Pacific Power utility truck head-on, according to Oregon State Police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 5 just south of Grants Pass in Josephine County at 8:48 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Francis Coulter, 46, of Cave Junction was driving north on Highway 199 and veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons.

Coulter’s 2004 Ford F150 pickup hit an oncoming Pacific Power truck.

Coulter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, a 43-year-old Grant Pass man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

