Olympic gold medalist and Portland native Tiffeny Milbrett inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

The National Soccer Hall of Fame is getting a new home outside of Dallas and a University of Portland alum from Hillsboro will forever be remembered there.

Tiffeny Milbrett is a big name in women's soccer. The Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup Champion is now a first-time National Soccer Hall of Famer.

Delivering the news to the newly hall of famer was Milbrett's U.S. teammate and fellow 1999 World Cup Champion, Brandi Chastain.

“I feel proud to have been a part of just an amazing journey and an amazing history,” Milbrett said.

Currently, a director of coaching for the Colorado Storm, the Hillsboro High School grad is rooted in soccer city.

“This is home, this will be permanent, home,” Milbrett said.

A three-time All-American with Clive Charles at the Portland Pilots, member of three World Cup teams and two Olympic squads, winner of a gold and silver, Milbrett notched 100 goals and more than 60 assists in her 204 national team appearances.

'We pushed the boundaries. We pushed the sporting world for women and obviously i pushed myself to be the best that I could be. Surrounded by all of those players that were doing just the same so the honor is all mine,” she said.

“This is a big deal for Tiffeny and I think it's a big deal for women's soccer and really soccer as a whole,” Chastain said.

Milbrett will be inducted in the new hall of fame outside of Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas. Enshrinement will be in October.

Tiffeny’s class includes MLS Commissioner Don Garber and former Thorns Head Coach, Cindy Parlow Cone.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved