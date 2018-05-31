Popular Portland trail closed while workers fix pavement

Portions of a popular southwest Portland trail will be closed starting Tuesday.

The temporary closure on Willamette Greenway Trail will occur near Cottonwood Bay and will last no later than Friday, June 8, Portland Parks & Recreation said.

During the closure, workers will address bumps and uneven pavement on the trail due to tree roots.

The closed portion of the trail will extend north and south of Southwest Hamilton Court.

Work is slated to begin at 8 a.m. and end no later than 7 p.m. each day, PP&R said.

Commuters, cyclists, walkers and runners may use alternative routes, which include using the Sellwood Bridge to travel across the river to the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Routes back to the west side of the river include the Tilikum Crossing and Hawthorne Bridges.

PP&R staff will begin posting signs, as well as any necessary barricades, Monday, June 4.

