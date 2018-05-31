Ticketing service running sites for local venues shuts down due - KPTV - FOX 12

Ticketing service running sites for local venues shuts down due to cyber-attack

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A ticket service named “Ticketfly” has been shut down due to a cyber-attack.

The breach is impacting local concert venues.

Users noticed the site had been defaced by a hacker Wednesday night claiming to have access to client information for thousands of venues, promotion, and festivals, according to Billboard.

Ticketfly’s website has been replaced with a message saying it has been temporarily taken offline.

Ticketfly runs sites for local concert venues like the “Aladdin Theater” in southeast Portland whose website directs to the same message.

It is unclear if any customer data was compromised.

Ticketfly users are asked to check the social media accounts of venues for information on upcoming shows.

