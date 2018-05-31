Dive teams pull man’s body from Salem pond

Dive teams from several agencies recovered the body of a 49-year-old man from a Salem pond Thursday, according to city firefighters.

The body was recovered around 11:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Turner Road and taken by the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office will determine the man’s cause of death and notify his family, firefighters say.

The man’s name has not been released, though authorities confirm he is from the Salem area.

Divers with the Salem Fire Department, Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were on scene Thursday morning and said they were searching for a missing swimmer.

A Salem fire spokesperson said witnesses called 911 Wednesday evening to report a man swimming and yelling for help.

