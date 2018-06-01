Vacant home damaged by fire in NE Portland

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire, located near Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard, around 1:15 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and began an aggressive attack on the fire.

PF&R said fires in abandoned buildings can be dangerous for firefighters due to damage or modifications made by trespassers or salvage contractors to the building.

Firefighters removed boards over the windows to remove smoke and heat, and to also improve interior conditions for crews.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

