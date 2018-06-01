Police searching for four suspects after home invasion in Beaverton

Police are searching for four people involved in a home invasion in Beaverton early Friday morning.

Police said the suspects entered an apartment, located near Southwest 124th Avenue and Southwest Allen Boulevard, just after 4 a.m. and assaulted someone inside. The suspects also took purses and cell phones, then left the apartment on foot.

No word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

A K-9 team responded to the scene to help search for the suspects, but could not locate any. Police said they believe the suspects left the area in a vehicle.

Police said the motive for the home invasion and assault are unknown at this time, but they do not believe the victim was a random target.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Beaverton Police Department.

