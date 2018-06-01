Police investigating burglary at Mt. Scott Market in SE Portland

Police are investigating a burglary that happened at a market in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the report that someone had broken into Mt. Scott Market, located at 10135 Southeast Foster Road, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect. The suspect has not been located at this time.

The owner of the market told FOX 12 that two cash registers were stolen, but one was found in the street. The other register is still missing.

Police said a vehicle was stolen from inside the perimeter during the search, but they don't know it is associated with the burglary investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Portland police.

