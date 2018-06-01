On the Go with Joe for Police on the Pantry

Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.

On Friday morning, members of the Hillsboro Police Department got on top of the Plaid Pantry at 5801 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

The officers are raising the roof to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics Oregon as part of Police on the Pantry.

Local authorities will be collecting money with the help of buckets at the following stores Friday:

Lake Oswego - 17790 SW Pilkington Rd. Portland - 11th & SW Jefferson

Portland - 10255 Northeast Glisan

Portland - 6220 Northeast Sandy Blvd.

Portland - 6510 North Greeley

Milwaukie - 14751 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Hillsboro - 5801 Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway

Gresham - 22222 Southeast Stark Street

Salem - 2490 Mission Street Southeast

Salem - 1095 Edgewater Street Northwest

Oregon City - 1025 Linn Avenue

The effort is part of a unique fundraiser with all 108 Plaid Pantry locations in the state that kicked off May 23.

The convenience stores are selling $1 Police on the Pantry icons supporting Special Olympics Oregon.

Learn more at SOOR.org.

