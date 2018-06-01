Seahawks star Wilson, Grammy winner Ciara to invest in Portland Diamond Project

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A familiar face in Pacific Northwest sports is throwing his support behind bringing Major League Baseball to Portland: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Portland Diamond Project announced Friday morning that Wilson and singer-songwriter Ciara have signed on as owner/investors in the project’s campaign to bring an MLB team to the Rose City.

Wilson and Ciara, who are married, both expressed their eagerness to be part of the project in Friday’s news release.

“We believe Portland is the next great Major League Baseball city, and that’s why Ciara and I are excited to announce we are a part of the Portland Diamond Project,” Russell Wilson said. “It is time for MLB in Portland.”

“Athletics has always been important to me. As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field,” said Ciara. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring the comradery of the game to the city of Portland. I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises.”

The Portland Diamond Project said it's happy to have them involved.

“Having Russell and Ciara sign on as owners and investors in PDP is game-changing, and has elevated our campaign significantly,” PDP founder and president Craig Cheek said. “I got to know Russell and Ciara when we signed Russell to his Nike endorsement deal. I saw firsthand their passion, pursuit of excellence and impact they bring to every endeavor. We know they will bring that same energy, sense of legacy and entrepreneurialism to the Portland Diamond Project.”

While Wilson is currently playing football professionally, he’s no stranger to a baseball field. He played baseball in high school, college and has played for various teams in Minor League Baseball.

Wilson and Ciara also each released statements on TraceMe.

https://www.traceme.com/russell-wilson/3437?_branch_match_id=377836067731017772

https://www.traceme.com/ciara/3436?_branch_match_id=377836067731017772

