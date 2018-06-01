Steppenwolf drummer Ron Hurst teaching lessons in Hillsboro

Drummer Ron Hurst joined the legendary rock band Steppenwolf in the 1980s, and he’s been on that “Magic Carpet Ride” ever since. When Ron’s not on the road touring with the band, he’s in Hillsboro teaching drum lessons. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the rock star to learn more.

You can see Steppenwolf perform hits like “Born to Be Wild” this summer at the Oregon State Fair. The band takes the stage with The Guess Who Friday, August 31.For ticket information: https://oregonstatefair.org/concerts/To learn more about MIR Music and find out how you can take lessons from Ron Hurst: http://mirmusic.com/hillsboro-music-lessons/mir-music-instructors/

