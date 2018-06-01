Born to Be Wild: Teen girl band Why Joe-Y is ready to rock the R - KPTV - FOX 12


Born to Be Wild: Teen girl band Why Joe-Y is ready to rock the Rose City

Joe Aloia could be called the Simon Cowell of Hillsboro. The instructor at MIR Music noticed the talents of seven young ladies who were taking lessons there, and he put together a girl band called Why Joe-Y. The lead vocalist of the band, Maddie Hurst, is the daughter of Ron Hurst, drummer for the legendary rock band Steppenwolf.

You can catch Why Joe-Y at the Rose Festival tonight. The girls take the stage at 6pm.

For more information on MIR Music: http://mirmusic.com/hillsboro-music-lessons/mir-music-instructors/

